CHARLES CITY -- Two days after an EF-1 tornado decimated part of the Floyd County Fairgrounds and homes on the outskirts of Charles City, volunteers continue to pick up the pieces.
Fifty-one years ago, Charles City has hit with one of the worst tornadoes Iowa has ever seen, and on Memorial Day one of the first tornadoes the area has had since then touched down at 12:25 p.m. not far from Floyd County Fairgrounds, where the 1968 tornado was first spotted.
Lezlie Weber, Floyd County Emergency Management coordinator, organized a group of volunteers to help clean up damaged properties and transport debris. Charles City students have joined in as well, helping clean up parts of the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
Weber estimates there is at least $2 million in damage throughout the county.
"Almost every single one of (Floyd County Fairground's) buildings has some sort of damage," Weber said. "Two buildings completely collapsed."
On Wednesday afternoon, students led by Charles City agriculture teachers Bret Spurgin and Jim Lundberg were busy at work cleaning up.
"We're going to try salvage some of the bricks from the brick building," Spurgin said.
Spurgin was out of town when the tornado hit, and when he got back there were a hundred of people at the fairgrounds by 2 p.m. cleaning.
"They want to come out and they want to help," Spurgin said.
Lundberg and Spurgin have used the event to emphasize the importance of service to their students. On Tuesday, the students were out at field across the road cleaning up the debris thrown all the way to Highway 218.
The brick building, which was destroyed in the storm, regularly acts as a storm shelter on the fairgrounds.
You have free articles remaining.
"If (the tornado) would've come through during the county fair there would've been 200 people in there," Spurgin said. "I don't like to think about it because of how bad that would've been."
Despite the damagem the Floyd County Fair will continue as planned July 17-21.
"We'll have the fair this year," Spurgin said. "We're going to come back; it's going to be better than it was."
Lundberg is happy no was hurt or injured. "It came as a surprise, no one knew it was coming," Lundberg said.
The fair board president was on the grounds in the new Future Farmers of America building when the tornado struck, he said.
"She heard the storm and called her husband," Lundberg said. Shortly afterward a 2 by 4 came through one of the windows and she went into an interior room and waited until the storm subsided.
Just outside of the city limits, three homes were made unlivable and seven other properties also had major damage, Weber said. Shortly after the tornado hit the Red Cross met with the families impacted and helped provide relief. Weber helped organize 19 Community Emergency Response Team or CERT, who were trained starting in 2017.
Weber activated them at 1:30 p.m. on Monday shortly after the tornado subsided and by 2 p.m. the CERT volunteers were out in safety teams doing reconnaissance of the damage, she said.
This the first time Weber has had to active them since she established the team.
"The community response is amazing," Weber said. "It is every single time. "I'm very grateful for everyone that comes out and helps."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.