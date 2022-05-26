Claudia Robinson: Being a nurse is 'best job in the world'

Twelfth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — Ask Claudia Robinson about her nursing career and she will tell you, “It’s the best job in the world.” Repeatedly.

“When I was just in fourth grade, I got hooked on reading books about nursing and caring for the elderly. Our grandmother was living with us and I would help take care of her. I loved it. I always really wanted to be a nurse.”

A product of the Waterloo school system and a young mother at 16, Robinson attempted to juggle her responsibilities.

“That changed my trajectory,” she said. “I tried several different ways to go to school and work full-time. I ended up working for the phone company for 15 years. But I knew that nursing was in my heart.

“When the phone company offered an early out and to pay for school, I jumped on it. I got an associate degree and then my RN.”

Robinson has had a varied nursing career.

At UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, she worked on the cardiac floor for a few years and in the resource pool where she floated to different areas of the hospital. She then took a job at a cardiologist’s office.

“I learned a lot there. Dr. Hugo Koo was a wonderful teacher.”

She also worked in student health at Wartburg College in Waverly and at John Deere for a short time. But Robinson seemed to find her true calling after joining the Black Hawk County Health Department.

“When I started, I was working in the child health division, going into the day cares and working with kids, doing immunizations, checking their teeth. You know, taking care of the babies.

“Then I switched up and came to the Pinecrest Health Center where I focused more on sexual health and disease investigation as a disease prevention specialist.

“We do training with the communicable diseases, do partner services to inform and track infections, provide education,” she said. “It’s a lot of teaching. A lot of providers call us for information for treatment and testing.

“Sometimes, in tough situations, I am able to provide a safe, supportive environment, offer them treatment and education. It’s the best job in the world.”

Robinson’s colleague, Janine Johnson nominated her for Top Nurses honors.

“Claudia Robinson is a registered nurse who cares deeply about her community. She is committed to providing health care and services to the public and meeting them where they are,” Johnson wrote.

“She is a special person and knows how to communicate effectively with people when discussing sensitive health issues,” Johnson continued. “Her patients love her and so do her co-workers. She has a heart of gold and has so much knowledge and a desire to share that knowledge with providers, Allen nursing students, co-workers, the public and her patients. … Her dedication to public health is admirable, and I am blessed to work with her.”

“We have a great staff,” Robinson said of her co-workers. “We work together. Through the Black Hawk County website (blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov), we’re trying to work on building our referral resources, giving complete health support, trying to connect those dots in our community. Black Hawk County has great services, great supportive resources.”

Robinson was surprised to find out she was chosen as a top nurse.

“I just really appreciate being nominated,” she said. “It is a great honor. It’s wonderful that the community has this type of acknowledgement. It’s great to be recognized, but there are so many nurses who are working every day who have big hearts. If you have a nurse who is doing her job right, it’s hard work. You give a piece of yourself to so many people.”

Robinson stays just as busy outside of work. She and her husband, Ricky, have been together for 39 years and have seven kids.

“There’s mine, his and ours,” she said. And the pair have more than 20 grandchildren.

Robinson is also a partner in 100 Strong Coalition.

She encourages young people to go into the nursing profession.

“There are so many different areas you can go into in nursing,” she said. “Go to school. Get your degree, and just enjoy it and work hard.

“It will pay off. It is rewarding. You can make a living and take care of your family and receive a reward just by going to work. It’s the best job in the world.”

