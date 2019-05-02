{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis Ross

Ross

 COURTESY PHOTO

ACKLEY ---Classmates of Curtis Ross, who was killed while hunting in 2017 in sourthern Iowa, plan to install a bench in his honor this weekend.

Dedication of the bench from the AGWSR Class of 2004 in memory of Curt Ross will take place Saturday at the AGWSR high school.

Authorities say Ross, 31, of Cedar Falls, was shot 10 times with a high-powered rifle Nov. 24, 2017, stabbed more than 26 times and his neck, abdomen and legs gashed open. A sheriff’s deputy found Ross’ naked body in a creek on public hunting grounds in Appanoose County.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A jury convicted a nearby resident, Ethan Landon Davis, 27, of his murder. A clear motive was never given.

The classmates said they wanted to honor Ross for his passion for the outdoors and his family and friends.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments