WATERLOO -- A display of classic cars by members of the Cedar Valley region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be held Sept. 17 in the Auto Zone parking lot at 3121 Kimball Ave. Antique and classic cars will be on display from noon until 3 p.m.
Classic cars event Sept. 17 in Waterloo
