CLARKSVILLE — Francis Edeker usually travels around Iowa during National Rail Safety Week as part of his duties as Iowa’s coordinator for Operation Livesaver.
But this year, he stayed home and brought National Rail Safety Week to him.
Aside from the house, Edeker’s acreage on 170th Street outside of Clarksville boasts his Trains on the Farm museum, a labor of love that includes a mock train depot complete with tracks and outbuildings filled with model railroads and his collection of train memorabilia and artifacts.
And it was there that Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg read the state’s official Rail Safety Week proclamation on Monday.
“It’s such a common situation that drivers face, especially in rural Iowa, that you can almost take it for granted. But the decisions that you make at those intersections can really mean the difference between life and death,” Gregg said.
Edeker, a retired farmer and retired rail maintenance worker/track inspector with Iowa Northern, said so far in 2019 there have been 11 fatalities involving trains — eight were pedestrians walking on tracks and three were vehicles that collided with trains.
Three agricultural workers died in train accidents in 2018, he said.
Rachel Maleh, Operations Lifesaver’s executive director from Washington, D.C., said the newer dangers involve automobile drivers being distracted by phones and other technology and people using train tracks as settings for photographs, including people taking selfies.
“We have a lot of education to do with professional photographers and photo shoots, as well. … When you see tracks, you should always expect a train,” Maleh said.
Edeker said it’s considered trespassing to enter tracks and other railroad property.
David Huntley, a crossing inspector for the United States Department of Transportation, said a new safety feature is now at all crossings. Attached to a sign or safety device at every crossing is a blue placard with a crossing number and a phone number to report vehicles stalled on the tracks or any other hazards or concerns.
“Even the crossings in the middle of nowhere will have one,” Huntley said.
Calls go straight to the railroads, so officials can stop trains before they enter troubled crossings.
Huntley said Iowa railroads have been using the placards for several years, and the program became mandatory nationwide two years ago.
Trains on the Farm museum, open by appointment only, started with Edeker’s personal collection, which he kept in unused outbuildings on his property.
“People said I needed to open it up. They said this was something I needed to share with people,” he said. He said it continues to grow as other donate items.
“There’s a lot of different history, a lot of different things,” he said
For more information on Operation Lifesaver, go to oli.org for information on the Trains on the Farm, go to trainsonthefarm.com .
