Clarksville minister with COVID-19 improving, but still critical

WATERLOO — A Clarksville pastor hospitalized with COVID-19 has improved enough to start being weaned off of a ventilator, according to his son.

Val Swinton remains in critical condition at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, where he’s been since March 26 after fainting at home. The 67-year-old has been the minister at Clarksville Church of Christ for more than two decades. He was also Clarksville’s mayor for four years until the end of 2019 and spent the prior four years on the city council.

Sam Swinton said his dad, who had been in a medically induced coma since shortly after arriving at the hospital, started “turning a corner” Friday on the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Prior to that, medical staff had warned it might be difficult for his father to recover if progress on measures like his breathing didn’t begin occurring.

“It was a joy and shell shock, because you’ve prepared yourself for your father’s death and then the next day you get a phone call saying ‘Hey, things are looking better,’” said Sam. “And he’s just been improving every day since.”