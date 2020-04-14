Clarksville minister, stricken with COVID-19, heading home after 21 days in hospital

At first, those were "very short minute or two conversations," said Sam. But as the days progressed, he grew "more lucid and aware," his son noted. "Just every day he started sounding more like himself."

Sam said hospital staff got him up and moving quickly, as well. "They pretty much right away started doing occupational and physical therapy."

Swinton's wife, Deb, may have had some symptoms initially when he went to the hospital and spent time in self quarantine at home. Hospital staff told her "maybe a week ago she could start having guests at the house," said Sam. "She's doing significantly better."

The has illness taken a toll on Swinton, who is 20 pounds lighter, said his son, and heading into "a couple weeks of pretty intensive physical therapy."

Nonetheless, it's a dramatic turnaround for the family -- which also includes daughter, Laura, and her husband, and Sam's son and fiance. At one point after Swinton had been admitted to the hospital, the family feared he would die. But in communications with the many people following the saga, they kept the tone positive and got a flood of support.

In recent days, Sam told his father that there were "literally thousands praying for him and sending him positive energy." His father "got choked up, I could hear him."