Clarksville man gets 5 years for attempting to burn meth

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Clarksville man was sentenced to five years in prison after he attempted to get rid of methamphetamine by throwing it into a wood-burning stove in 2019.

Drew Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to the charge in federal court in Sioux City, and was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday.

Clarksville Police and Butler County sheriff’s deputies were at Johnson’s home at 503 W. Weare St., Clarksville, to execute a search warrant on Feb. 25, 2019, when Johnson pulled up and ran into the house.

A struggle broke out when an officer attempted to stop him, and the scuffle worked its way down the stairs, ending near a wood-burning furnace, according to court records.

Johnson threw a bag into the furnace, and authorities were able to retrieve the bag and found it tested positive for meth, records state.

Officers also found marijuana and glass pipes while searching the home.

Records show Johnson has two prior convictions for domestic assault as well as multiple theft convictions.

