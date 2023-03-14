CLARKSVILLE -- The Clarksville Fire Auxiliary is sponsoring a benefit event on Saturday, March 25 at Doc's Tap in Clarksville. The dance will feature the band "Southland" from 8 to 11 p.m.

The band features musicians from across the Cedar Valley, including Clarksville resident Trent Poppe, and play a wide variety of country along with other music from several decades.

A raffle drawing will be held with prizes including a Yeti cooler, a golf outing package for four and more.

Advance discount admission tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased at Doc's and KJ Design Boutique in Clarksville, or any auxiliary member. Tickets will be $10 at the door.

All proceeds will go toward the Clarksville Fire Department's radio replacement project.

Photos: Upper Iowa's Chase Luensman crowned NCAA DII champion NCAA DII Champ Luensman 1 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 2 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 3 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 4 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 5 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 6 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 7 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 8 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 9 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 10 NCAA DII Champ Luensman 11