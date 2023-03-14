CLARKSVILLE -- The Clarksville Fire Auxiliary is sponsoring a benefit event on Saturday, March 25 at Doc's Tap in Clarksville. The dance will feature the band "Southland" from 8 to 11 p.m.
The band features musicians from across the Cedar Valley, including Clarksville resident Trent Poppe, and play a wide variety of country along with other music from several decades.
A raffle drawing will be held with prizes including a Yeti cooler, a golf outing package for four and more.
Advance discount admission tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased at Doc's and KJ Design Boutique in Clarksville, or any auxiliary member. Tickets will be $10 at the door.
All proceeds will go toward the Clarksville Fire Department's radio replacement project.
