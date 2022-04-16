Civil War Rountable dinner returns April 21

WATERLOO -- After a two year hiatus, the annual dinner meeting of the Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2410 Melrose Drive, Cedar Falls on Thursday, April 21.

A social hour will begin at 5:30; dinner will be served at 6:30 and the program will begin at 7:00. Details on the menu and reservations can be found at the organization's website: www.cvcwrt.org or www.facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/, or calling President Frank McCaw (971) 371-9348.

Jeff Kluever, Des Moines, will present the program on the Battle of the Crater, part of the Petersburg Campaign, July 1864 and the Breakthrough of the Confederate Lines, 1865. A long time student of the Civil War, Kluever has delivered hundreds of presentations, tours, and programs focused on slavery, the Civil War, and Reconstruction. His historical novel "Walking the Shadows," about 15-year-old Samantha orphaned by the Civil War, will be available to purchase for $10.

Two members, Sherman Lundy and Randy Miller, will receive Appreciation Awards for their work with the Roundtable and related Civil War and Veterans projects.

