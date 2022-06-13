 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Civil War Roundtable will meet June 16

The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable installed memorial bricks honoring local Civil War veterans in a ceremony in June 2017.

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. June 16 at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 2410 Melrose Drive.

In his talk, "A Week With Lincoln," Steve Norder discusses the May 1862 trip to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia by President Lincoln.

Norder, the author of "Lincoln Takes Command: The Campaign to Seize Norfolk and the Destruction of the CSS Virginia" -- published by Savas Beatie -- has had a career as a teacher, newspaper reporter and book editor.

Norder is originally from Iowa but currently resides in Georgia, where he is a member of the Civil War Round Table of Atlanta.

