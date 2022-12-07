Civil War roundtable will hold program Dec. 15

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet Dec. 15 for its annual show and tell program. Members will discuss Civil War related collectibles, travels to battlefields, parks and museums. Others may share research they’ve completed on ancestors or Civil War veterans.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.
Jeff Reinitz
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email:
cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.
Photos: UNI volleyball falls to Minnesota in NCAA second round
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 1
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 2
Northern Iowa Emily Holterhaus (10) shouts after the Panthers' score against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 3
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff, left, Emily Holterhaus, center, and Carly Spies celebrate on the court after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 4
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 5
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 6
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 7
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 8
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 9
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 10
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 11
Northern Iowa's Baylee Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 12
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 13
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 14
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert makes the dig against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 15
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 16
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel spikes the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 17
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 18
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 19
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel, left, and Carly Spies attempt to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 20
Northern Iowa shakes hands with Minnesota after the Panthers' loss in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
