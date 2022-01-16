Civil War Roundtable on Jan. 20 to feature live historical enactor

CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Baker of Ankeny will portray Sgt. George Cruikshank at the Jan. 20 meeting of Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable. The 7 p.m. meeting takes place at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom.

In 1861, Cruikshank and several other men in the Fort Dodge area went to Dubuque to enlist and were attached to the 11th Pennsylvania Cavalry. There were not enough soldiers to form an Iowa unit. Baker will interpret Sgt. Cruikshank and his Civil War experiences.

Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.

