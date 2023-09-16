CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will launch its 2023-24 meeting series on Sept. 21.

President Frank McCaw will present a program on the Sixth Iowa Infantry as part of the 7 p.m. meeting on the upper level of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa building, 3117 Greenhill Boulevard, Cedar Falls.

The war experiences of the 6th were similar to other Civil War regiments but in many ways were unique. The 6th participated in several of the West's major battles -- Shiloh, Vicksburg, Chattanooga and Atlanta.

They frequently occupied strategic positions. Several commanding officers were killed, necessitating reassignment of leaders. Organizers say the 6th was a regiment Iowans can look upon with pride.

Zoom connection information will be sent to members prior to the meeting. For additional information, email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com or visit www.cvcwrt.org.