 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Civil War group meets Thursday

  • 0
092018 Party Paparazzi 4

Author and historian Ken Lyftogt, left, with Jim Coloff in 2018.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Ken Lyftogt will be the featured speaker at the Thursday meeting of Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable. Lyftogt spent 15 years researching and writing a trilogy of Iowa's role in the Civil War. He will introduce volume three, "The Longest Year, 1864-1865." Copies will be available to purchase that evening for $40.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.

Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princeton University now free for families earning under $100K

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News