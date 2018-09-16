WATERLOO — The Waterloo Women’s Civic Club will host its annual scholarship banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Red Carpet Supper and Golf Club, 1409 Newell St.
Keynote speaker at the banquet will be Tanya Warren, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Northern Iowa.
Proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship program, and this year’s scholarship winners will be presented.
Tickets, which are $30 for adults and $15 for youths, may be purchased from Salene Stokes at 232-9036 or Ann Phillips at 830-6247.
The club was officially organized in 1950. Members continue to focus on community needs by raising money to help needy families, assist local organizations with annual donations and providing scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.