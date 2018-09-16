Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Women’s Civic Club will host its annual scholarship banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Red Carpet Supper and Golf Club, 1409 Newell St.

Keynote speaker at the banquet will be Tanya Warren, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Northern Iowa.

Proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship program, and this year’s scholarship winners will be presented.

Tickets, which are $30 for adults and $15 for youths, may be purchased from Salene Stokes at 232-9036 or Ann Phillips at 830-6247.

The club was officially organized in 1950. Members continue to focus on community needs by raising money to help needy families, assist local organizations with annual donations and providing scholarships.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments