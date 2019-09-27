{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Women’s Civic Club will host its annual scholarship banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Red Carpet Supper and Golf Club, 1409 Newell St.

Guest speaker at the banquet will be Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.

The Allen family will award the $500 Betty Allen Scholarship to Kerris Roberts.

Two $500 Waterloo Women’s Civic Club grants will go to Jada Draine and Jaela Theroith.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Recipients of book stipends are Zeph S.N. Joe, Michelle Moss and Taierra Wise.

Proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship program, and this year’s scholarship winners will be presented.

For more information, contact Marquita Moore at 233-1320, Mary Dell Theroith at 232-1025, or Willie Mae Wright, 233-7868.

The club was officially organized in 1950. Members continue to focus on community needs by raising money to help needy families, assist local organizations with annual donations and providing scholarships.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments