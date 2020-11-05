City will hold public hearing on donating Red Fox Inn to private developer

WAVERLY — The city will hold a public hearing on a proposal to sell the former Red Fox Inn for $1 to a private developer, who plans to convert it into apartments, hotel rooms and a convention center.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, through Zoom. Since it will be held virtually due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, members of the public may access the hearing at that time by using this link: https:// us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlduGprTkoHtTRWX1-d70kVpGeMnAJ7pvw

The City Council chose 1859 Ventures LLC’s $3.5 million proposal to give the former hotel a makeover over Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s proposal in September.

“We’re hopeful to get this started,” City Administrator James Bronner said during Monday’s council meeting.

Council members also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing 1859 Ventures access to the buildings in order to make repairs to the roof and windows as well as begin interior demolition before the public hearing and vote.