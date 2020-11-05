City will hold public hearing on donating Red Fox Inn to private developer

WAVERLY — The city will hold a public hearing on a proposal to sell the former Red Fox Inn for $1 to a private developer, who plans to convert it into apartments, hotel rooms and a convention center.
The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, through Zoom. Since it will be held virtually due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, members of the public may access the hearing at that time by using this link: https:// us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlduGprTkoHtTRWX1-d70kVpGeMnAJ7pvw
The City Council chose 1859 Ventures LLC’s $3.5 million proposal to give the former hotel a makeover over Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s proposal in September.
“We’re hopeful to get this started,” City Administrator James Bronner said during Monday’s council meeting.
Council members also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing 1859 Ventures access to the buildings in order to make repairs to the roof and windows as well as begin interior demolition before the public hearing and vote.
“They’re obviously insured. We’ve talked to our insurance company about it, and everything’s OK to do this. We just need council approval to allow them to kind of supersede that agreement right now, and then the closing would be next month,” Bronner said. “This would allow them to really get a jump-start on it for spring.”
The Red Fox Inn, at 1900 Heritage Way on the city’s western edge, has been derelict for years and was acquired by the city in the spring after property taxes went unpaid.
1859 Ventures plans to turn the east building into 34 market-rate apartments in the initial phase followed by 48 hotel units, which could be turned into extended stay accommodations depending on demand in a subsequent phase involving the west building, according an outline of the project.
Redeveloping the south building for an events center and restaurant would follow.
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen wanted to make sure the development agreement was solid.
“There are ways this could go bad for us, and I want to make sure that those are accounted for,” he said.
Bronner said they were.
“Nothing is obviously airtight, but we’re hoping that this is a good, positive agreement that will help foster this development,” he said.
