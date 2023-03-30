EVANSDALE — City water services have been turned off as workers deal with a major water main break.

According to a message on the Evansdale Water Works Facebook page, "This is due to the extent of the break that occurred and in order to begin repairs on that break." It went on to say that "everyone will be without water during this time."

The water main break led to classes being canceled today for Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle schools. Staff at the two schools were also asked by Waterloo Community Schools not to report for work. Prior to the water being turned off, city officials ordered a boil water advisory.

The water main break occurred near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Road and was causing a loss of presure in the system, a message on the Evansdale Water Works Facebook page said.

Updates will be posted on the Water Works page. People can contact the Evansdale Water Works office at (319) 233-5524 or City Hall at (319) 232-6683 with any questions.

