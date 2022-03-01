 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Waverly seeks public input on projects

Green Bridge 1

The Waverly City Council held a public hearing on Oct. 4 for an agreement on the removal of the Third Street Southeast "Green Bridge."

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WAVERLY – The city of Waverly, in collaboration with MSA Professional Services Inc. invites the public to its opinions about a variety of upcoming community planning projects: the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Plan, Park & Open Space Plan and Memorial Park Master Plan.

An online website called the city of Waverly Planning Process Engagement Portal has been created for this purpose and is host to a variety of helpful tools, surveys and information. Visitors can view existing community plans, review frequently asked questions about the planning process, participate in an online strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis, share opinions in a public survey, and learn about upcoming meetings. Waverly citizens can also sign up for project updates by email or text.

To participate, visit waverlyplanning.com.

 

