City of Waverly, Bremer County offices closed for Labor Day

WAVERLY -- City of Waverly offices, including the recycling center and yard waste site, will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday. Please have your garbage and recycling cans out for collection by 7 a.m. If you have questions about the holiday garbage and recycling schedule, please email publicservices@waverlyia.com.
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday.
Bremer County convenience center/landfill will be closed Saturday and Monday.