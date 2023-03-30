WATERLOO – Waterloo's three municipal golf courses -- South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial -- will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, weather permitting.

Courses will remain open for the 2023 golf season if weather and course conditions allow.

Season passes are currently available at all three golf courses and at the Leisure Services Office at 1101 Campbell Ave. in Waterloo. Complete information regarding Waterloo’s three Municipal Golf Courses is available at: www.waterlooleisureservices.org/golf or by phone at 319-291-4370.