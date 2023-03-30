WATERLOO – Waterloo's three municipal golf courses -- South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial -- will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, weather permitting.
Courses will remain open for the 2023 golf season if weather and course conditions allow.
Season passes are currently available at all three golf courses and at the Leisure Services Office at 1101 Campbell Ave. in Waterloo. Complete information regarding Waterloo’s three Municipal Golf Courses is available at:
www.waterlooleisureservices.org/golf or by phone at 319-291-4370.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4
Waterloo West hosted the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.