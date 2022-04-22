City of Waterloo moves Earth Day Clean-Up to Tuesday due to rain

WATERLOO -- Due to today's inclement weather, the city of Waterloo's Earth Day Spring Clean-Up has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Teams and individuals can sign up to participate in picking up litter and beautifying areas by calling 319-291-4312 or online at https://forms.gle/33m37XJpiegZKaNb7. The engineering department will provide reflective vests, trash bags and trash collection at designated locations.

Volunteers can meet at either Boatrager Park parking lot on West Ninth Street or at Gates Park parking lot on Lester Street.

