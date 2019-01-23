WATERLOO -- A Snow Emergency has been declared by the City of Waterloo until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets. The 48-hour parking violation will be enforced.
Citizens are reminded that trucks spread salt and sand. Please maintain a safe distance (50 feet) back from snowplows. Please be courteous and allow crews to do their work safely.
