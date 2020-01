WATERLOO -- A snow emergency has been declared as of 11 p.m. Friday by the City of Waterloo until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.

Citizens are reminded that trucks spread salt and sand. Please maintain a safe distance (50 feet) back from snowplows.

Be courteous and allow city crews to do their work safely.

