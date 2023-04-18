CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls is hosting two community events with free coffee.

City Administrator Ron Gaines and Communications Specialist Amanda Huisman will host “Coffee with the City” on April 19 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. at McDonalds, 610 West First St.

Attendees can enjoy coffee while talking about the 2024 city budget, Cedar Falls events, and upcoming projects.

On April 26, from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., people will be able to meet Police Chief Mark Howard and other members of the Public Safety Department during “Coffee with a Cop.”

“Cedar Falls is home to a wonderful community full of engaged citizens and we always look forward to providing opportunities to connect,” said Huisman. “This is a great chance for the public to stop by and casually chat about local news, events, and ask any questions they may have about the city.”

