City Council sets up committee to redesign the police insignia

“If it evokes negativity for certain people in this community, it should be changed,” resident Donell Rivers, appearing by Zoom, told council members. “It looks like Ku Klux Klan emblems.”

“We’ve been fighting about this for decades,” said resident LaTanya Graves. “It’s not about the patch. It’s about how we are treated.”

Current and retired police officers — who feel law enforcement is under attack — came to the insignia’s defense, including Travis Hoing, whose father, Michael, was wearing the griffin patch in 1981 when he was beaten and shot to death while on duty.

“My dad gave is life protecting each and every one of you. He did this knowing what could happen. … Everyone who wears that patch is my family, and if you take that away you are taking my family’s emblem away,” Hoing said.

Officer Rob Camarata talked about the cost of swapping insignias. That included about 720 patches — each officer has three summer uniform shirts and three winter uniform shirts — for around $17,000 with sewing costs; and the emblems on 145 pistols to add another $82,000.

Council member Dave Boesen, a retired firefighter who also worked as the police departments civilian quartermaster, estimated the coast at more than $140,000.