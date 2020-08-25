City Council sets up committee to redesign the police insignia

WATERLOO – The red griffin that has been representing Waterloo’s police department for decades could be getting a facelift.
Or perhaps it will fly off to be replaced by a different mascot.
Heading off a stream of controversy vented by a packed City Council chambers for what was supposed to be a referendum on the department’s logo, council member Sharon Juon proposed appointing a committee to redesign the insignia.
The new emblem could be a renovated griffin. Or it could have nothing to do with griffins whatsoever.
Council members voted unanimously to set up the committee Monday night after hearing more than two hours of argument for and against keeping the symbol, which is emblazoned on uniforms, squad cars, letterhead and Glock handguns.
Adopted in 1964, the department’s logo features a stylized red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. Police said the griffin represents vigilance.
Some in the community said the emblem looks like a dragon, and this evokes the Ku Klux Klan, which has a leadership position called the grand dragon and which used to have a standard with a black dragon on a gold background.
The klan dragon comparison has been around for years but came to the forefront earlier this year during calls for police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It gained traction with City Council members in recent weeks and ended up on Monday’s agenda as a proposal to scrap the griffin.
“If it evokes negativity for certain people in this community, it should be changed,” resident Donell Rivers, appearing by Zoom, told council members. “It looks like Ku Klux Klan emblems.”
“We’ve been fighting about this for decades,” said resident LaTanya Graves. “It’s not about the patch. It’s about how we are treated.”
Current and retired police officers — who feel law enforcement is under attack — came to the insignia’s defense, including Travis Hoing, whose father, Michael, was wearing the griffin patch in 1981 when he was beaten and shot to death while on duty.
“My dad gave is life protecting each and every one of you. He did this knowing what could happen. … Everyone who wears that patch is my family, and if you take that away you are taking my family’s emblem away,” Hoing said.
Officer Rob Camarata talked about the cost of swapping insignias. That included about 720 patches — each officer has three summer uniform shirts and three winter uniform shirts — for around $17,000 with sewing costs; and the emblems on 145 pistols to add another $82,000.
Council member Dave Boesen, a retired firefighter who also worked as the police departments civilian quartermaster, estimated the coast at more than $140,000.
In the end, council members voted not to do away with the griffin but to appoint a committee to redesign the logo, which may or may not involve a griffin.
The group, which has yet to be assembled, will report back to the City Council with its recommendations by the end of June 2021. A financial report on the cost of the switch is due by Feb. 1, 2021.
