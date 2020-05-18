City Council green lights firefighter grant application

WATERLOO – Despite concerns over what damage the COVID-19 pandemic could do to the future of city coffers, City Council members on Monday voted to apply for a federal grant that could add firefighters to the city’s department.
The decision to try out for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — SAFER — grant came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency did away with a requirement that cities pick up part of the tab.
Council member Margaret Kline cast the lone “no” vote, questioning if the move would mean city workers in other departments would be displaced if the coronavirus led to a lag in city revenue while the city was locked into fire service staffing levels because of the grant.
“This COVID-19 has just completely wrecked city budgets all across the nation, and we’re going to find ourselves in a position of struggling to maintain just what we have,” Kline said. “I don’t know why we would even consider setting ourselves up for such a situation.”
Council member Sharon Juon, who ultimately voted in favor, expressed similar concerns early in the debate.
Council member Dave Bosen, a retired firefighter, said the city would be foolish not to try out for the funds, which would pay for four firefighters for three years.
“The federal government is offering 100 percent for these firefighters for three years, at basically no cost to the city,” Bosen said. “When you can get four firefighters to bring our staffing levels up to where they should be for zero cost to the city, I think it’s crazy not to look into it.”
Originally, the SAFER grant required a 25 percent city match for two years with 65 percent in the third year. Fire Chief Pat Treloar said his department had been concerned about committing to the grant because what the pandemic may do to its budget, but the department decided to try out for it when the match requirement was dropped recently.
Treloar said the grant writing was already completed, so there wouldn’t be any additional cost to apply, and the city could decide to back out if they landed the grant and later decided against proceeding because of its financial situation.
Treloar said the city could be in default of the grant if the department was forced to reduce its staffing levels.
The grant won’t cover personal protective equipment and a physical screening for the new hires.
Waterloo Fire Rescue currently has 106 sworn firefighters.
