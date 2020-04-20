City Council approves Joel Fitzgerald as Waterloo police chief

WATERLOO – The Waterloo City Council has approved Mayor Quentin Hart’s pick of Joel Fitzgerald Sr. as the next police chief.
“I know that I will affect a positive change within the department and look forward to working with each and every one of you,” Fitzgerald told council members during an internet video chat-facilitated meeting Monday night. “I very much look forward to working with the men and women of the Waterloo Police Department and think that you are in for a pleasant surprise.”
Fitzgerald, a former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief who holds a doctorate degree and is currently chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania, replaces Chief Dan Trelka, who retired from the position in November.
Pending the results of a background check and certification through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Fitzgerald will begin the job June 1.
His salary will be $141,463.
Monday’s vote passed unanimously.
“I think he’s going to bring a new vision to the department. I’m really looking forward to working with him, and I think our job as City Council people is to make sure we do everything in our power to make him a success and make Waterloo Police Department a success each and every day,” said Council Member Dave Boesen.
“I’m very excited to have him on board, very excited about his vision for the police department and the overall vision that he brings to Waterloo,” said Council Member Jonathan Grieder.
The selection process started with phone interviews by the mayor’s office, city human resources staff and police department members and then progressed to in-person interviews and police union interviews.
City staff held community presentations in February for the four finalists -- Fitzgerald, Waterloo police Maj. Joe Leibold, Waterloo police Lt. Corbin Payne and Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Omaha.
“They were all excellent candidates, and from the standpoint of Dr. Fitzgerald, I do believe that he is someone who will take Waterloo and make it an even better community than it already is,” said Council Member Jerome Amos, who sat on the panel that interviewed all of the candidates.
