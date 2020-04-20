City Council approves Joel Fitzgerald as Waterloo police chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo City Council has approved Mayor Quentin Hart’s pick of Joel Fitzgerald Sr. as the next police chief.

“I know that I will affect a positive change within the department and look forward to working with each and every one of you,” Fitzgerald told council members during an internet video chat-facilitated meeting Monday night. “I very much look forward to working with the men and women of the Waterloo Police Department and think that you are in for a pleasant surprise.”

Fitzgerald, a former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief who holds a doctorate degree and is currently chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania, replaces Chief Dan Trelka, who retired from the position in November.

Pending the results of a background check and certification through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Fitzgerald will begin the job June 1.

His salary will be $141,463.

Monday’s vote passed unanimously.