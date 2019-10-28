MAYNARD -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is releasing details about a double rollover crash near Maynard last Thursday.
Deputies were called to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Neon Road and 80th Street near Maynard. Upon conducting an investigation, it was discovered that Thomas Trainer, 23, of Oelwein, was traveling southbound in a 2012 Ford Escape, which collided with a 2001 Ford F250 being operated by Carlos Mayen, 44 of Maynard.
Minor injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained major damages. Mayen was cited for no valid driver’s license (simple misdemeanor). Trainer was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right (simple misdemeanor).
