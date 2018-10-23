WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a crash with a sheriff’s office vehicle that was headed to an emergency.
The accident happened Friday at the intersection of West Fifth and lower Washington streets when a Nissan Murano allegedly ran a red light, and the SUV and the marked Black Hawk Sheriff’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe collided, according to the accident report. The crash was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department.
According to the accident report, Deputy Joe Stafford, 57, was headed east on lower Washington with lights and sirens around 9:40 a.m. when the southbound Nissan, driven by Sonja Gray, 46, of Waterloo, turned left onto Washington Street from West Fifth.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Gray and her passenger, Bianca Robinson, 27, to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for minor injuries, according to the accident report. Stafford wasn’t injured.
Gray was issued a ticket for a red light violation, the report states.
