'Cirque Alcatraz' brings aerials, acrobatics to Crossroads Center this week

WATERLOO – Aerial acts, stunts, displays of human strength and balance, comedy and illusions, wrapped up in a story of murder and incarceration are part of “Cirque Alcatraz,” opening Thursday at Crossroads Center.

Performed by Cirque Italia, the show fuses traditional circus acts with new and unexpected mediums. It will be performed under the orange-striped big top tent set up in the parking lot near Sears.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Cirque Alcatraz” is the story of two best friends who were framed for murder and must navigate the world’s most dangerous prison populated by some of the world’s most dangerous — and talented — inmates and guards. The narrative is combined with aerial and acrobatic artistry, cabaret dancing, Broadway style musical performance and comedy in an immersive experience.

“Cirque Alcatraz” is the newest production of Cirque Entertainment, the company that created the water circuses of Cirque Italia and the dark side of the circus world with Paranormal Cirque.

COVID protocols will be in place, including restricted seating capacity, social distancing, mask mandates, hand sanitizing stations and frequent cleaning of common areas.

This production is rated “R” due to the raw content of the story. Although there is no nudity, there is adult language, acts of simulated violence and suggestive dialogue and situations. Children 13 and older must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. No children under age 13 will be admitted.

The on-site box office opens Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on show dates from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $50, depending on availability. Tickets can also be purchased online at cirquealcatraz.com/tickets, or by phone at (941) 704-8572. Text messages will receive replies.

For more information, visit www.cirquealcatraz.com.

