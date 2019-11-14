WATERLOO — A mountain of plastic bags full of clothing spills out of a closet and bedroom of Cindy Wilson’s Waterloo home. In the basement is a similar scene of boxes and bags stacked high with items ready for giveaway to Cedar Valley residents in need.
Last week Wilson temporarily closed the doors of her nonprofit organization, Cindy’s Closet, after People’s Community Health Clinic reclaimed the space it let Wilson use free of charge in its building on Independence Avenue.
“What People’s Clinic has done for us is invaluable. They gave us a start. They put us on the map,” said Karen Sellers, Wilson’s assistant.
Now, Cindy’s Closet is looking for a new place on the map. Wilson is reaching out to area churches with hopes of landing a permanent home to distribute donated clothing and household items to those who need them.
“It’s surprising the number of people who don’t even have a winter coat. A lot of people work and still can’t make it. There are lot of working poor, a lot of homeless, a lot of people in need,” Wilson said.
Wilson was a dog groomer for 44 years, retiring in June. A lifetime of making her own ends meet led her to start Cindy’s Closet. This summer, People’s Clinic offered Wilson temporary space in its building behind the clinic. Wilson and Sellers, along with two volunteers, distributed items on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Donated items filled five rooms of the space.
Cindy’s Closet served around 21 families per week from June through last week. A number of local organizations including referred people to Cindy’s Closet.
Wilson and Sellers receive donations from all over the Cedar Valley and as far away as the Quad Cities. “I have a station wagon, and we’ve learned to pack it like you wouldn’t believe,” Wilson said.
The women do it all on their own dime and their own time. Sellers, who works full time at Howard Johnson in Cedar Falls, is trying to secure grant funds to pay for a new space for Cindy’s Closet. For now, though, she and Wilson are hoping another local organization or church will help them take up the cause.
In the meantime, they’re still accepting donations. For more information on Cindy’s Closet, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call Wilson at (319) 493-2084.
