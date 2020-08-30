Cindy Moody kept childhood promise to become a nurse

Moody was overwhelmed by the award. “There are so many of my comrades who are just as entitled, many good nurses out there that I really admire and who do wonderful work and don’t expect recognition. I do what I do because I’ve been guided by God. It’s my calling,” Moody said.

Her experience includes surgery, pediatrics, home health, pediatrics, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, including supervisory and case management roles. She spent 11 years as a pediatric nurse at a time “when the pediatric unit was bursting at the seams, but treatment plans are always changing and improving and children aren’t hospitalized for as many things as they used to be. I knew I’d better not isolate myself to one area,” Moody said.

“What’s nice about nursing is, you can always open another door because there are so many opportunities and areas you can move to for experience.”

She has worked two jobs for nearly 15 years. “I want to help my kids (Kaity and Matthew) through college and provide them with financial support so they didn’t have to incur a lot of debt. Once I started, I just kept doing it. I enjoy it, but my husband Joe keeps asking me when I’m going to retire. I’m only 61, and it’s in my blood.”

Moody credits her husband for his support. “We’ve built a very good team.”