Churches across the Cedar Valley are combining efforts to offer something unique this Easter season. A different church in our area will read a portion of the New Testament each day this week. The goal is to completing the entire New Testament by Friday.

The readings will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Saturday.

Each church will open up its sanctuary to allow the public to view the readings in person. Audience members may drop in anytime during the proceedings. Viewers may also watch the readings via streaming services available on most of the churches’ websites. At the end of the event the entire week of readings will be available to watch on YouTube.

First Baptist Church in Waterloo began the first event, reading from the beginning of Matthew through Mark 9.

On Tuesday, at 11 the reading will continue at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay Street, Cedar Falls. They will read Mark 10 through Luke 22.

On Wednesday, Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive, Cedar Falls, will read Luke 23 through Acts10.

St. John’s Lutheran Church will pick up on Thursday with Acts 11 and read through First Corinthians 9.

On Friday Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, 1641 East 4th Street, Waterloo, will read from First Corinthians 10 through Titus.

On Saturday, Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo will wrap read from Philemon through Revelation.

First Congregational/UCC, in Waterloo, is coordinating the event and more information is available on their website firstcongucc.org and by calling (319) 234-8927. Or call Greg Holt at (319) 610-4420.

Photos: LSU tops Iowa to win women's NCAA basketball championship