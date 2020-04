We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- -Apostolic Church will be distributing meals to go on Thursday, between 5 to 6 p.m. at 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo.

Drivers should come to the ramp entrance at the back of the church and ring the doorbell. The meals will be brought out to you.