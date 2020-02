WATERLOO — The Women Seeking Christ Ministry of Mount Carmel will host their first Black History program at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Theme is “Keeping The Dream Alive,” and guest speaker is Dr. Amber Robinson of Impact Church.

The Impact praise team, Union Baptist praise team, and Hip Hop Literacy team will also participate in the program.

The public is encouraged and welcome to attend.

