WATERLOO – Our Savior's Lutheran Church will be holding a free spaghetti dinner.
It will take place at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
The church is located at 420 Harwood Ave. and those attending should enter on Wallgate Avenue.
WATERLOO – Our Savior's Lutheran Church will be holding a free spaghetti dinner.
It will take place at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
The church is located at 420 Harwood Ave. and those attending should enter on Wallgate Avenue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.