Church to celebrate 43 years

The Rev. Ted Keys 

 

WATERLOO -- Community Southern Baptist Church, 522, Anthony St., will celebrate its 43rd anniversary from Feb. 7 through 9.

Theme will be "43 Years of God's Grace and Mercy."

On Friday at 6 p.m., a family and friends worship night will have special guests the Rev. Willie Campbell and congregation of Crystal Cathedral of Faith and Lee Bryant of Antioch Baptist Church.

Feb. 8 will begin at 1 p.m. with a celestial worship service with music by Community, Payne AME, Corinthians Baptist and deliverance Temple choirs. The Rev. Mike Roberts is the guest speaker.

A continental breakfast will start at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 9, followed by Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ted Keys will speak.

Everyone is welcome.

