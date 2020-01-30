Church to celebrate 43 years

WATERLOO -- Community Southern Baptist Church, 522, Anthony St., will celebrate its 43rd anniversary from Feb. 7 through 9.
Theme will be "43 Years of God's Grace and Mercy."
On Friday at 6 p.m., a family and friends worship night will have special guests the Rev. Willie Campbell and congregation of Crystal Cathedral of Faith and Lee Bryant of Antioch Baptist Church.
Feb. 8 will begin at 1 p.m. with a celestial worship service with music by Community, Payne AME, Corinthians Baptist and deliverance Temple choirs. The Rev. Mike Roberts is the guest speaker.
A continental breakfast will start at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 9, followed by Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ted Keys will speak.
Everyone is welcome.