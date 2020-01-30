Church to celebrate 43 years

WATERLOO -- Community Southern Baptist Church, 522, Anthony St., will celebrate its 43rd anniversary from Feb. 7 through 9.

Theme will be "43 Years of God's Grace and Mercy."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday at 6 p.m., a family and friends worship night will have special guests the Rev. Willie Campbell and congregation of Crystal Cathedral of Faith and Lee Bryant of Antioch Baptist Church.

Feb. 8 will begin at 1 p.m. with a celestial worship service with music by Community, Payne AME, Corinthians Baptist and deliverance Temple choirs. The Rev. Mike Roberts is the guest speaker.

A continental breakfast will start at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 9, followed by Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ted Keys will speak.

Everyone is welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0