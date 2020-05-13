Church Row garden to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Steve Schmitt, in collaboration with leaders from Sacred Heart Catholic (Pastor Ken Stecher) and First United Methodist Churches (Pastor Charles Layton) in the Church Row area, announce the 7th annual garden opening and blessing at the Church Row Neighborhood Gardens on West Fourth St., next to the former Cole Photography.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers said Dave and Liz O’Malley and Verne and Donna Nelson allowed them the use of the land for the garden. Other help for the project comes from Hawkeye Community College, Habitat for Humanity, Fareway Grocery, Lowes Home Improvement, Wapsie Pines, Sinnott Insurance and the congregations from the neighborhood churches, which provide plants, seeds, water and financial aid for the garden.

“This has been a great example of various members of our community coming together to help provide fresh produce for our new neighbors, as well as giving them an opportunity to work together in a communal setting,” said Schmitt, a former Waterloo City Councilmember.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0