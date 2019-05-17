{{featured_button_text}}
Father Luigi Htyaruh blesses the ground where the garden plots will be Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.

 COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO -- City Councilman Steve Schmitt and church leaders are preparing to open and bless the Church Row Neighborhood Gardens this weekend.

The sixth-annual event is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.

Schmitt and leaders from Sacred Heart Catholic, First United Methodist and First Baptist churches thanked Dave and Liz O'Malley and Vern and Donna Nelson for allowing the use of their land for the garden.

Hawkeye Community College, Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Fareway Grocery, Lowe's Home Improvement, Sinnott Agency and the congregations from the neighborhood churches provide plants, seeds, water and financial aid for the garden.

“This has been a great example of various members of our community coming together to help provide fresh produce for our new neighbors, as well as giving them an opportunity to work together in a communal setting," Schmitt said. "We are working with city staff to help secure additional garden spaces in other parts of the city for our new Burmese and Congolese neighbors."

