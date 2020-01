WATERLOO — There will be a prayer vigil at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

People may walk in to pray alone or with family from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. New this year are an interactive family prayer center, a large tile Chartres labyrinth to walk and stainless windows in the sanctuary telling Jesus’ life story.

The chapel will also be open for silent prayer, and written prayer requests may be made as well. Call 234-5501 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.

