Church leaders put their faith in technology to serve their congregations

Her message is clear: “We are not alone. It’s important to social distance, but that doesn’t mean we’re isolated and alone. God is with us, and God has not abandoned us, just as we haven’t abandoned each other,” she said.

At First Congregational Church in Waterloo, the Rev. Scott Spence said Sunday services are being streamed online and posted on Facebook. On Wednesdays, a live streaming prayer service takes place. “For most pastors I’ve talked to, we’re all learning as we go and trying to figure it out day by day and using all the different social media platforms. With nursing homes and hospitals restricting access, we’re also checking in with folks on the phone.”

Equally as important, Spence said, is reminding church members that “while our buildings are beautiful and beloved, and we take a lot of pride and joy in being there, church is not just the building. The congregation extends beyond the walls and into the community.”

The Rev. John Fuller, pastor at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, said the church has been streaming sermons and conducting online services, as well as texting and using Facebook for a number of years. Employees use Zoom remote conferencing services “so they’re all on the same page, but not in the same room.”