WATERLOO – Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Cedar Valley will be hosting a food giveaway on Sunday from 4: 30 to 5:30 p.m.

Select items of Pampers and formula will be available but proof of child is needed.

The church is located at 1645 Downing Avenue in Waterloo. For more information call (319) 231-3383.

