Church hosting Christmas dinner

WATERLOO – Westminster Presbyterian will hold its free 42nd annual Christmas Day Dinner on Dec. 25. The church is located at 1301 Kimball Ave.

There will be two sit down times, at noon and 1 p.m. There will be a drive through cold meal available, up to eight per household, or a dine-in hot meal at the church.

Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie will be served.

Reservations are needed by Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Bussing is available for a limited number of local guests, who must reserve by Dec. 20.

Those interested can call the church at (319) 234-5501.

Photos: Jesup boys and girls basketball vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Dec. 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 1 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 2 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 3 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 4 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 5 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 6 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 7 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 8 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 9 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 10 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 11 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 12 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 14 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 15