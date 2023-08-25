WATERLOO – Trinity American Lutheran Church will be celebrating Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 10.

A children's sermon, special music and installation of Sunday school teachers will take place during the 9 a.m. worship service with a continental breakfast served immediately following.

Activities are planned for children to culminate this kickoff celebration. Parents and their children from preschool through fifth grade are welcome to attend.

The church is located at 605 West Fourth St. in Waterloo.

Call the church office at (319) 235-6269 with questions.

