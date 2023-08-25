The digital divide, defined as unequal access to digital devices and high-speed internet, has profound implications for academic disparities in the United States. According to a study by the Pew Research Center based on 2015 Census Bureau data, approximately 17% of American teenagers can't complete school assignments due to a lack of home access to technology.
The introduction of computers into classrooms began in the 1980s, spurred by federal funding under the 1963 Vocational Education Act. However, it was not until the beginning of the 21st century that nationwide implementation of technology in education occurred.
The widespread adoption of email, video, and other digital media in classroom education has transformed how teachers assign homework. In a 2020 survey by the National Center for Education Statistics, 77% of public school teachers with classes in grades 3-12 reported assigning technology-based homework, with nearly a fifth of them saying they do so frequently. The COVID-19 pandemic further amplified schools' reliance on technology, with over 7 in 10 schools reporting shifting to online learning in early 2020.
This ubiquity of technology-based education disproportionately affects children from low-income households. Among households with school-aged children and an annual income of less than $30,000, 35% do not have access to high-speed internet at home. This figure drops to 6% for households earning more than $75,000 annually.
Various government initiatives aim to address this issue. These include the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes broadband access and devices for low-income households and encourages providers in high-cost areas. Federal initiatives like the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program are also in place.
The digital divide is further widened by inequities in digital literacy, especially at the higher education level.
EDsmart compiled a list of ways K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and students are bridging the digital divide based on data analysis from several sources, including Educause and Pew Research.