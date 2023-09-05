WATERLOO – St. Paul's United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The dinner will include beef and noodles, potatoes, coleslaw, beverages and a dessert.
The cost is $12 for adults and children age 10 and under is $6.
The church is located at 207 W. Louise St.
