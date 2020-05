× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Waterloo will be doing emergency food distribution only, during the remainder of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Go to the church's facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/APCWaterloo/ click on the Food Panty post, complete the form, and you will be contacted.

If you do not have access, call the church at (319) 234-2920.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0