Church celebrates anniversary

CEDAR FALLS – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25. Divine service will begin at 9 a.m. and a special anniversary luncheon and program will follow.
The public is invited to join. The church is located at 904 Bluff St. in Cedar Falls.
