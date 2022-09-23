 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Church celebrates anniversary

  • 0
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls
COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25. Divine service will begin at 9 a.m. and a special anniversary luncheon and program will follow.

The public is invited to join. The church is located at 904 Bluff St. in Cedar Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine graves site: Investigators continue exhuming bodies outside Izium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News