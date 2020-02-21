Church briefs
0 comments

Church briefs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
110716ho-clip-art-religion

Usher Day set
at Pilgrim Rest

WATERLOO -- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Impact Church will be a guest, and the Rev. Marshaundus Robinson will bring the message.

Program set
at Corinthian

WATERLOO -- The Women’s Day Committee of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will have its Centerpoint program on Sunday at 4 p.m.

They will present, “100 Women in Red.” The theme is: “Women Standing on God’s Grace.” Guest speaker will be Chiquita Loveless of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

Gospel group
set to perform

NEW HARTFORD -- SaltLight, a country gospel singing group from Northeast Iowa, will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The hourlong concert is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be served immediately after.

Lenten speaker
series dates set

CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 1.

Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested. This year's theme is “Jesus on the Road to Jerusalem,” with a focus on the parables in the Book of Luke.

Speakers will include: Wednesday, Alice Shirey, Orchard Hill Church; March 4, Nate Huisman, Hope Reformed Church of Parkersburg; March 11, Matt Reisetter, Riverview Ministries; March 18, Mark Eggleston, Western Home Communities; March 25, Ben Dau, Embassy Vineyard of Waverly; April 1, Rachel Henkle, Orchard Hill Church, Waverly Campus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News