Church briefs

Usher Day set
at Pilgrim Rest
WATERLOO -- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Impact Church will be a guest, and the Rev. Marshaundus Robinson will bring the message.
Program set
at Corinthian
WATERLOO -- The Women’s Day Committee of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will have its Centerpoint program on Sunday at 4 p.m.
They will present, “100 Women in Red.” The theme is: “Women Standing on God’s Grace.” Guest speaker will be Chiquita Loveless of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Gospel group
set to perform
NEW HARTFORD -- SaltLight, a country gospel singing group from Northeast Iowa, will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The hourlong concert is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be served immediately after.
Lenten speaker
series dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 1.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested. This year's theme is “Jesus on the Road to Jerusalem,” with a focus on the parables in the Book of Luke.
Speakers will include: Wednesday, Alice Shirey, Orchard Hill Church; March 4, Nate Huisman, Hope Reformed Church of Parkersburg; March 11, Matt Reisetter, Riverview Ministries; March 18, Mark Eggleston, Western Home Communities; March 25, Ben Dau, Embassy Vineyard of Waverly; April 1, Rachel Henkle, Orchard Hill Church, Waverly Campus.